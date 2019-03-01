Golden Euro Casino, one of the most established and trusted online casinos in the world, is asking its players to make sure they are combat ready before taking on the latest Realtime Gaming slot release, Fire Dragon.

The martial arts-inspired game features thrilling stunts, high-speed car chases and the most famous fighter of them all, Jackie Chan.

Fire Dragon is a 20 payline slot that is also hooked up to a networked progressive jackpot that can pay out at any time. The game is packed full of features, including an Amazon Free Games round that delivers a knock-out blow of ten free spins.

The feature is triggered when three or more Ninja Mask Scatter symbols land on the reels. Ninjas will crawl down ropes at the side of the reels and drop flash-bombs to award the free spins. The free spins feature can be retriggered while being played.

Fire Dragon is now available to players at Golden Euro Casino who can take advantage of a generous bonus offer of 100% up to €100 plus 20 free spins on the game. To unlock the bonus simply enter the code FIREDRAGON. The offer is valid until 31st March.

In addition to this, Golden Euro Casino is hosting its Carnival Promotion from 1st March to 5th March with a free spins bonus up for grabs each day on a different game. The bonus code is sent out via the Golden Euro newsletter and is only valid for that day.

The first bonus will be on Samba Sunset and award players with 30 free spins which can be unlocked with the bonus code: 01MAR19. To kick start the weekend, the second bonus will be offered on Fire Dragon followed by fun slot Popiñata and recently released Pig Winner.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Fire Dragon is a kick-ass game that will appeal to martial-arts aficionados from around the world. Our generous bonus offer will help our players to be combat ready and to pack a punch when spinning the reels.

"Players should also be sure to take advantage of our Carnival Promotion which will help brighten up their week as the summer season fast approaches."

