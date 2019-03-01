Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---