Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 28-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1799.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1818.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1754.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1774.14p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---