TwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing

1 March 2019

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

("TFIF" or the "Company")



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("the Block Listing") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and for trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 4 March 2019.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website http://www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Nathan Brown