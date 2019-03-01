uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

Leerink Global Health Care Conference in New York City

Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



Cowen & Co. Healthcare Conference in Boston, Mass.

Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php) will present a corporate update on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



Barclays Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida

Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



BioCapital Europe by LSP in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Christian Klemt (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-christian-klemt.php), chief accounting officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Thursday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. CET.



Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Conference in Boston, Mass.

Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy at uniQure, will participate in the panel discussion "Patient Advocacy in the Gene Therapy Space: A Case Study in Hemophilia" on Wednesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Jonathan Garen (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-jonathan-garen.php), chief business officer at uniQure, will present "The Emerging Business Models for Commercializing Gene Therapy Treatment for Hemophilia" on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. ET.



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 01, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in March:

Cold Spring Harbor Conference on RNA and Oligonucleotide Therapeutics in Cold Spring Harbor, NY

Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director of emerging technologies at uniQure, will present "Development of microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington's disease" at the conference on Thursday, March 28.

Marina Sogorb-Gonzalez, Ph.D. student at uniQure, will also present "Transfer of therapeutic miRNAs within extracellular vesicles secreted from Huntington's disease iPSC-derived neurons" at the conference, which takes place March 27-30.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com