

China's manufacturing activity decline eased in February with both output and new orders expanding slightly, despite weaker demand for exports, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 49.9 in February from 48.3 in January. The reading was just below the 50-neutral mark.



Backlogs rose for the thirty-sixth consecutive month in February and the rate of accumulation remained modest. Meanwhile, cost reduction efforts saw further trimming of staff levels and inventories.



Input costs decreased for a third month, but at a modest rate, partly due to lower raw material prices. Output prices rose marginally, but for the first time since last October.



Business confidence slid from January's eight-month high, though firms were confident that output would rise over the next 12 months, thanks to new products, increased investment and expectations of better market conditions.



'Overall, with the early issuance of local governments' special-purpose bonds and targeted adjustments to monetary policy, the situation in the manufacturing sector recovered markedly in February due to the effect of increased infrastructure investment,' Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said.



'However, the pressure on manufacturers' capital turnover became obvious again, which may reflect that the financing environment was not easing as expected, and the effect of credit expansion is not yet significant.'



An official survey showed on Thursday that the Chinese manufacturing sector continued to contract in February and at a faster rate.



