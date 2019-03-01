

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing growth strengthened further in February with solid gains in output and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 54 from 52.6 in January. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. The sector has now improved for 69 consecutive months.



Output grew at the fastest pace in three months, while employment grew at the quickest rate in four months



Meanwhile, stocks of purchases among Irish manufacturers grew at the fastest pace in the near 21-year series history, thanks to the Brexit uncertainty.



Business optimism fell to its lowest level in 18 months, due to the Brexit uncertainty.



