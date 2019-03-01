Liberty University Delivers Powerful Day of Conservative Activism

Morning event livestreamed to CPAC 2019 featuring Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk Afternoon program Honoring our Veterans to feature actor Gary Sinise, U.S. Veterans

LYNCHBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Today, Liberty University is hosting a powerful day of conservative activism for thousands of students and local residents featuring some of the nation's leading activists committed to freedom of speech, making an impact through advocacy, honoring our veterans, and more.

The morning segment at 10:45 am will be livestreamed from Liberty University directly to the CPAC 2019 conference in Washington, and will feature Donald Trump, Jr., TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. Their focus will be on the conservative movement in the Trump era, campus free speech, and more.

The midday segments starting at 11:35 am will feature Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Sean Spicer, and conservative activists focused on Making an Impact.

The afternoon segments starting at 2:30 pm will feature actor Gary Sinise, founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, wounded warriors, and other heroic U.S. military veterans focused on Honoring our Heroes.

"We're delighted to livestream our morning program on conservative activism featuring Donald Trump, Jr. to CPAC 2019 in Washington," said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. "We'll have a powerful and enlightening conversation with Don about inspiring conservative change in America today. For our university community, we will also proudly feature Governor Matt Bevin and others on Making an Impact, and we will be Honoring our Veterans with some amazing wounded warriors and their greatest champion, actor Gary Sinise. This will be a powerful, epic day on conservative activism."

For more information on the program, featured speakers, food services, and more, go to: https://www.liberty.edu/cpac

To view the livestream of today's events starting at 10:00 am ET, go to Liberty University's Facebook page: @LibertyUniversity

