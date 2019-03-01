

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Personal Income and PMI for February will be the major highlight on Friday. Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 52.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all ended Thursday in negative territory after the mixed performance in the previous session. The Dow fell 69.16 points or 0.3 percent to 25,918.00, the Nasdaq slipped 21.98 points or 0.3 percent to 7,532.53 and the S&P 500 dropped 7.89 points or 0.3 percent to 2,784.49.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays data for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent.



The Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for February will be published at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 54.9.



The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Composite Index for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 55.0, down from 56.6 in January.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 95.7, slightly up from 95.5 in the prior month.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a fireside chat on economic outlook and monetary policy at the 35th annual NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, DC, with audience Q&A at 12.50 pm ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count was 1259 and U.S. Rig Count was 1047.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 53.05 points or 1.80 percent to 2,994. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.63 percent at 28,812.17.



Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 217.53 points or 1.02 percent to 21,602.69, the highest level since December 13. The broader Topix index closed half a percent higher at 1,615.72.



Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 23.70 points or 0.38 percent to close at a five-month high of 6,192.70 while the All Ordinaries index ended up 21.10 points or 0.34 percent at 6,273.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 35.69 points or 0.68 percent, the German DAX is gaining 144.4 points or 1.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 39.72 points or 0.56 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 34.04 points or 0.37 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.87 percent.



