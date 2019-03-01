All-Flash Array Market Worth $17.8 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "All-Flash Array Market by Flash Media (Custom Flash Module (CFM) and Solid-State Drive (SSD)), Storage Architecture/Access Pattern (File, Object, and Block), Industry (Enterprise, Government, cloud, and Telecomm), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the All-Flash Array Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.53% from 2018 to 2023. Major growth drivers are increasingly being used in data centers. Further, factors such as flexibility, installation, maintenance, and size are also driving the AFA market. Moreover, increasing need for real-time data processing and increasing deployment of AFA storage in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Issues related to performance and drive failure are acting as a major challenge for the growth of the all-flash array market.

CFM based AFA market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

CFM currently hold less share in the AFA market; however, it is expected to grow at a faster rate. The high growth of CFM can be attributed to improved space efficiency, power, performance, price, capacity density, and flexibility. Currently, a small number of AFA vendors (such as Violin Memory and IBM) use CFMs; however, demand for CFMs is expected to increase in future because of their advantages such as less physical space, less power, and less cooling.

AFA component market for block storage to be dominant during forecast period

Block storage is often used in high-performance applications, such as databases, or for transactions because the data can be accessed, modified, and saved in real time. Further, block flash storage is used within the Cladistics platform that uses RAID technology for data protection, creation of extra physical copies, while managing the big data implementations more efficiently. With advantages such as better scalability, management simplicity, built-in data protection, efficiency, and performance compared to other storage technologies, block storage is currently the preferred storage solution in the AFA market.

RoW is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The AFA market in RoW is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The Middle East has high opportunities in the energy industry. The oil and gas industry requires advanced data computing, processing, and storage solutions to analyze seismic data. Africa is expected to quickly adopt the cloud storage market. Brazil and other Middle Eastern countries are expected to grow considerably in aerospace & defense, energy, education & research, and media & entertainment, generating demand for data storage to adopt the advanced operations through data analytics.

Key players in the AFA market include Dell (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), NetApp (US), Pure Storage (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Western Digital (US), Hitachi (Japan), Kaminario (US), and Micron (US).

