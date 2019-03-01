Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces WallaBee Rebranding

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has revealed the new WallaBee logo in connection with a game-wide rebranding effort. Alongside the updated art design is news of a WallaBee app update, which will be available for download soon.

With a new version of the WallaBee app in development the creative team felt that this was an opportune time to update various artistic aspects of the game. The goal of the updated logo is to bring WallaBee's stylization more in line with Freeze Tag and Munzee, while also making the brand more recognizable by highlighting characterizations of the game's art style.

"We've talked about updating the logo and icons within the app for some time now," said Robbie McGuire, WallaBee Product Manager. "With the latest app update nearing completion the team decided it was a great time for an artistic redesign as well."

The redesign of the logo will be joined by various artistic changes within the game including a new app icon featuring WallaBee's recognizable stripes and new typeface. Set icons and profile page icons have also been simplified to express a uniform appearance across the app. These changes will allow for easy, coherent expansions to the UI when designing new layouts and features moving forward.

Freeze Tag has recognized the importance of developing brand recognition for WallaBee, especially as the company makes efforts to reach new players. The new logo and the use of WallaBee characters in promotional images illustrate aspects of gameplay, while also reinforcing key characteristics of the brand.

"The look of WallaBee has been similar for years now," said Andy Cameron, Lead Designer for WallaBee. "WallaBee is a great, fun game and we need to portray this to both current and future players. Benson the WallaBee, Sasquatch, and The Bearded Lady are all excited to make some new friends!"

Containing more than 2,200 beautifully crafted items to collect in over 150 sets, WallaBee is a virtual card-collecting game that incorporates real world locations where players can forage. When players reach a distinct GPS marker they can earn Set Items, Honeycombs and more. With a worldwide community and new items released daily, players must forage, mix, and trade to acquire new items and complete sets. For more information on WallaBee visit https://www.wallabeegame.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537470/Freeze-Tag-Announces-WallaBee-Rebranding