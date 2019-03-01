sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,53 Euro		-0,20
-2,97 %
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2019 | 14:43
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, March 1

for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:John Menzies plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Correction of previous notificationX
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameKabouter Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Chicago, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameKabouter Fund I (QP), LLC
Kabouter Fund II, LLC
Kabouter Fund III, LLC
Kabouter International Opportunities Fund II, LLC
Kabouter International Mission Fund, LLC
Kabouter Management, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Chicago, United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:28 February 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):28 February 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached11.88-11.8883,981,787
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		12.49-12.49

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
ISIN: GB0005790059		9,978,079-11.88-
SUBTOTAL 8. A9,978,07911.88
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1N/AN/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2N/AN/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Correction of a previous notification. On 3 August 2017, Kabouter Management LLC disclosed a holding in the issuer of 10,418,399 voting rights attached to shares. Kabouter Management LLC has since become aware that the figure previously disclosed included voting rights attached to shares in the issuer which it does not have the right to exercise. Accordingly, the purpose of this notification is to provide an update on the total number of voting rights attached to shares in the issuer that Kabouter Management LLC is able to exercise as at the date of this notification.

Place of completionChicago, United States
Date of completion28 February 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire