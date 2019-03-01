MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Correction of a previous notification. On 3 August 2017, Kabouter Management LLC disclosed a holding in the issuer of 10,418,399 voting rights attached to shares. Kabouter Management LLC has since become aware that the figure previously disclosed included voting rights attached to shares in the issuer which it does not have the right to exercise. Accordingly, the purpose of this notification is to provide an update on the total number of voting rights attached to shares in the issuer that Kabouter Management LLC is able to exercise as at the date of this notification.