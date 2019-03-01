Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION ACQUIRES WESTERN POLYMER EXPANDING CAPACITY FOR HIGHER-VALUE SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 1, 2019 - Ingredion Incorporated (http://www.ingredionincorporated.com/news-events.html) (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it has acquired the operations of Western Polymer, a privately held, U.S.-based company headquartered in Moses Lake, Washington that produces native and modified potato starches for food and industrial applications and also sells modified tapioca starch for industrial applications. The acquisition will expand the Company's potato starch manufacturing capacity, enhance processing capabilities, and broaden its higher-value specialty ingredients business and customer base. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"This next phase of growth is consistent with other actions we've taken to strengthen our specialties business and deliver long-term value for our shareholders," said Jim Zallie (http://www.ingredionincorporated.com/investors/Governance/executiveleadershipteam.html) , (http://www.ingredionincorporated.com/investors/Governance/executiveleadershipteam.html) Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "This acquisition expands our higher-value specialty ingredients business, which is central to Ingredion's growth strategy. We have tremendous respect for the culture and business that Western Polymer has built and we look forward to the future opportunities that we will create together."

"We're excited to leverage the strengths of Western Polymer and Ingredion to continue developing high-quality ingredients that align with consumer trends and customers' needs," said Lynn Townsend-White, president and chief executive officer of Western Polymer. "By coming together now, this enables even greater reach for our ingredients and positions the business for continued growth."

About Western Polymer

Western Polymer (http://www.westernpolymer.com/) is a Washington-based supplier of native and modified potato starches for food and industrial applications and modified tapioca starch for industrial applications operating three U.S. manufacturing locations in Moses Lake, Washington; Fort Fairfield, Maine; and Grand Forks, North Dakota. Founded in 1952, the Company primarily supplies cationic starch to the paper industry and manufactures native and modified potato starch for food applications.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit Ingredion.com (https://www.ingredion.com/) . (https://www.ingredion.com/)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, any statements regarding the Company's prospects or future financial condition, earnings, revenues, tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, any statements concerning the Company's prospects or future operations, including management's plans or strategies and objectives therefor and any assumptions, expectations or beliefs underlying the foregoing.

These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will,"

"should," "anticipate," "assume", "believe," "plan," "project," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "continue," "pro forma," "forecast," "outlook," "propels," "opportunities," "potential," "provisional" or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this release or referred to in this release are "forward-looking statements."

These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our expectations will prove correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various factors, including the effects of global economic conditions, including, particularly, economic, currency and political conditions in South America and economic and political conditions in Europe, and their impact on our sales volumes and pricing of our products; our ability to collect our receivables from customers and our ability to raise funds at reasonable rates; fluctuations in worldwide markets for corn and other commodities, and the associated risks of hedging against such fluctuations; fluctuations in the markets and prices for our co-products, particularly corn oil; fluctuations in aggregate industry supply and market demand; the behavior of financial markets, including foreign currency fluctuations and fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; volatility and turmoil in the capital markets; the commercial and consumer credit environment; general political, economic, business, market and weather conditions in the various geographic regions and countries in which we buy our raw materials or manufacture or sell our products; future financial performance of major industries which we serve, including, without limitation, the food, beverage, paper and corrugated, and brewing industries; energy costs and availability; freight and shipping costs; and changes in regulatory controls regarding quotas; tariffs, duties, taxes and income tax rates, particularly United States tax reform enacted in 2018; operating difficulties; availability of raw materials, including potato starch, tapioca, gum Arabic and the specific varieties of corn upon which some of our products are based; our ability to develop or acquire new products and services at rates or of qualities sufficient to meet expectations; energy issues in Pakistan; boiler reliability; our ability to effectively integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to achieve budgets and to realize expected synergies; our ability to achieve expected savings under our Cost Smart program; our ability to complete planned maintenance and investment projects successfully and on budget; labor disputes; genetic and biotechnology issues; changing consumption preferences including those relating to high fructose corn syrup; increased competitive and/or customer pressure in the corn-refining industry; and the outbreak or continuation of serious communicable disease or hostilities including acts of terrorism. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. If we do update or correct one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections. For a further description of these and other risks, see "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602





