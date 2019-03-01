

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Dupixent (dupilumab) in asthma.



The CHMP recommended Dupixent be approved for use in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by raised blood eosinophils and/or raised fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroid plus another medicinal product for maintenance treatment.



Dupixent is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two key proteins that play a central role in type 2 inflammation that underlies specific types of asthma as well as several other allergic diseases. This effect is associated with the reduction of type 2 inflammatory biomarkers including FeNO, immunoglobulin E (IgE) and eotaxin-3 (CCL26).



Dupixent is being developed jointly by Regeneron and Sanofi as part of a global collaboration agreement. In October 2018, Dupixent was approved in the U.S. as an add-on maintenance therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma. Dupixent is not used to treat sudden breathing problems. Dupixent is currently under regulatory review for specific types of asthma in Japan.



