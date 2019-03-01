Two sites with capacities of 34.7 MW and 25.7 MW will supply unsubsidized power to Warrington Borough Council. The smaller project will provide the local authority's energy needs and reduce its electricity bill while the larger one will sell renewable energy on the open market, further bolstering council income.U.K. renewables developer Gridserve says it has signed off a deal with Warrington Borough Council, Investec Bank and Leapfrog Finance for the construction of two PV parks, with capacities of 34.7 MW and 25.7 MW. The developer said both parks will feature bifacial modules and one of them ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...