Dubai's residential sector is set to experience a lift this year thanks to plans to install solar rooftops on 10% of the emirate's homes. The DEWA-funded rooftop program was launched under the Shams Dubai initiative, which offers net-metering for small-scale solar.Ten per cent of homes in Dubai will receive rooftop solar as part of the 50-year charter for the emirate launched by its ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum a month ago. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said it held a tender for the residential solar program on January 17 and has contracted six companies after 13 ...

