

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for LORVIQUA (lorlatinib), an anaplastic lymphoma kinase tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for LORVIQUA as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has progressed after alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK TKI therapy, or crizotinib and at least one other ALK TKI. The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, with a decision expected in the coming months.



ORVIQUA is approved in the U.S. under the brand name LORBRENA for the treatment of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed on crizotinib and at least one other ALK inhibitor for metastatic disease, or whose disease has progressed on alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK inhibitor therapy for metastatic disease. The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. It is also approved in Japan and Canada.



