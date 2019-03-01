Polsinelli: Dan Flanigan of POLSINELLI to Moderate Panel at IMN Inaugural Opportunity Zones Forum on March 12th in New York

POLSINELLI team will participate in Opportunity Zones panel discussions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Am Law 100 firm POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan, Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, will moderate a panel titled, "Understanding the Ins and Outs of Opportunity Zones," at the IMN Inaugural Opportunity Zones Forum. Additional members of POLSINELLI'S Opportunity Zones Practice Group will also participate in discussions at the Forum which will be held Tuesday, March 12th, at The Union League Club in New York.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Time: 8:25 AM ET

Title: Understanding the Ins and Outs of Opportunity Zones

Location: The Union League Club - New York, NY

Immediately following Flanigan's panel, Korb Maxwell, the leader of POLSINELLI'S Opportunity Zones Practice Group, will lead a Fireside Chat and in-depth discussion with Steve Glickman, Founder & CEO of Develop Advisors, an advisory dedicated to Opportunity Zones Funds. This will be followed by a panel discussion, titled, "Fundraising, Administration & Finding the Right Structure," in which Brian Bullard, POLSINELLI Shareholder, JV, Fund Formation & Operations, will participate.

Flanigan commented: "Interest in Qualified Opportunity Zones investment remains strong and the need to share ideas and evaluate the continually evolving OZ landscape is especially important as we await the next clarifying pronouncements from the U.S. Treasury Department. This IMN Forum will provide an excellent opportunity for POLSINELLI to provide insights from our dedicated Opportunity Zones Practice Group, as well as exchange perspectives with other key industry leaders."

