

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. personal income edged slightly lower in the month of January after jumping much more than expected in December.



The report said personal income dipped by 0.1 percent in January after surging up by 1.0 percent in December and rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in November.



Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent in December compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department noted the report combines estimates on income in January and December due to the recent partial government shutdown.



However, the report only included readings on personal spending in December as a result of a delay in the release of data on retail sales.



The report said personal spending fell by 0.5 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in November.



Economists had expected personal spending to drop by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



