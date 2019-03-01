BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the March Issue of the USA Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief .

The March edition of the magazine addresses digital transformations within the financial, personal care and enterprise software solution sectors.

"What gives us an edge is our scale - we're the number one in the industry and we have been at it the longest," says Ben Hawksworth, Chief Technology Officer at Progressive Leasing. Business Chief interviews Hawksworth to find out how the company is helping credit-challenged customers with a disruptive digital transformation. From its 27,000 retail locations and online, Progressive Leasing's lease-to-purchase option has helped millions of customers and their families, harnessing the company's agile methodology and applying it to fintech at scale.

Hawksworth says that "we measure usability, we practice design-first thinking and, at the end of the day, we're really passionate about taking the friction out of the process for our customers at every step."

Also highlighted this month is Edgewell Personal Care, a company with a motto of 'challenge to win' that is taking the company on a journey to transform its procurement function. The company aims to enable a consumer-centric, sustainable future, and Infor USA, the industry-leading software company using cutting-edge analytics, data lake technology and its own artificial intelligence to unlock the human potential of its customers.

The March edition also includes in-depth exclusive interviews with Pay-O-Matic Corporation, Boise State University, Choice Financial, Dimension Data and Hyster.

This month's City Focus takes a look at Charlotte, North Carolina, and three of the disruptive 'unicorn' startups that call it home.

You can also find Charlotte on our list of the Top 10 Smart Cities in the country, alongside other rising stars like Atlanta and Columbus, and established innovation hubs like Boston and New York.

The issue can be read here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

