Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH01) has received all the results from its 2018 exploration program at its Golden Promise Property, which resulted in the identification of additional exploration targets. The Golden Promise Property, located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone, lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, a volcano-sedimentary terrane.

The 2018 program was reconnaissance in nature consisting of prospecting and soil / rock geochemical sampling in multiple under-explored regions of the Golden Promise Property. Multiple gold soil anomalies were identified in the southwest, west-central and east-central regions of the property, thereby adding to the number of gold targets within the property.

In the southwest, the majority of soil samples from 2 reconnaissance lines in this new target area returned anomalous values for gold of up to 77 parts per billion gold including all 11 samples from one approximately 570 meter line.

Nine of the 2018 rock grab samples, both float and outcrop, from this anomalous zone returned anomalous gold values, the high value being a boulder sample with quartz veins returning 1.04 grams per tonne gold.

The 2018 program confirmed an area of gold soil anomalies in the west-central region of the property, where in 2017 initial reconnaissance soil sampling identified gold anomalies, including samples returning 212 and 236 parts per billion gold.

This zone of gold soil anomalies is located approximately 1 kilometer northwest of the gold bearing Shawn's Shot quartz vein, where a 0.32-meter long chip sample collected across the Shawn's Shot vein in 2017 returned 48.2 grams per tonne gold.

The 2018 program established a new gold target area in the east-central region of the property. Approximately 25% of the soil samples along an approximately 2-kilometer section of this line returned anomalous values of 6 to 39 parts per billion gold. Rock samples from quartz boulders in this region returned anomalous values of up to 136 parts per billion gold.

Recent significant gold discoveries in this region of the Exploits Subzone include those of Sokoman Iron Corp. (TSXV.SIC) and Marathon Gold Corp. (TSXV.MOZ).

