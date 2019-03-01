Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Cannabis One Holdings (CSE:CBIS) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Metropolitan Energy Corp., prior to a reverse takeover.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Cannabis One, a professional management corporation, services the fast-growing, legal cannabis industry through real estate development and lease-back equipment financing, operating lines of credit, consultation, and intellectual property and brand management within U.S. state-legal markets.

The company provides experienced personnel to licensed producers, for all the vertically-integrated divisions from cultivation, processing, manufacturing, to marketing, sales and distribution. Additionally, licensing of the company's intellectual property and sales of device packaging to licensed cannabis businesses is a component of the overall business objective.

Current brands in the company's portfolio of IP assets include Cannabis, which is licensed to commercial-scale cannabis cultivators, The Joint by Cannabis, which is licensed to an award-winning dispensary operation, and INDVR and INDVR Fire, a hardware and packaging line of fashionable and discreet vaporizers.

The company is headed by Jeffery Mascio, who holds the positions of Chairman, President and CEO.

Jeffery brings an extensive background from the financial sector having previously founded and acted as CEO of Meridian Capital Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory firm. He also managed in excess of $100 million in assets for private clients at several firms including Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.cannabisone.life, call 720-399-0599 or email info@cannabisone.life.

