

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Al-Qaeda key leader Hamza bin Laden.



Washington stepped up the hunt for one of the top most terrorist leaders in the world the same day it reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds in the wake of Islamabad's capture of an Indian Air Force pilot.



One of the sons of the slain al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, Hamza is emerging as a leader of the Islamist militant group.



Since August 2015, he has released audio and video messages on the Internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened to target the U.S. in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by US forces in Pakistan.



Believed to be about 30 years old, he was officially designated by the US as a global terrorist two years ago.



Also known as the 'crown prince of jihad,' Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts has been a matter of dispute, with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house arrest in Iran.



Al Qaeda is the militant outfit that carried out the biggest terrorist attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when Al Qaeda cadres hijacked and crashed U.S. commercial jets into the World Trade Center in New York City, into the Pentagon, and into a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.



The U.S. Department of State is offering a hefty amount as reward under its 'Rewards for Justice Program'. Administered by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security since its inception in 1984, the program has paid more than $150 million to individuals who provided vital information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide.



