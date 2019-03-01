Leading Data Company Focused on Medical Cannabis to Commence Trading on March 6

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - CB2 Insights Inc. ("CB2" or the "Company"), a leading provider of predictive analytics tools, data-driven software and services across the cannabis value chain, today announced that it has completed its reverse take-over transaction with MVC Technologies Inc. On February 27th the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") issued its conditional listing approval for listing of the Company's common shares. The common shares are expected to commence trading on March 6th, 2019 under the ticker "CBII".

"As is key to any industry, the ancillary market poses some of the most exciting growth opportunities in the cannabis market," said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. "As we continue to strengthen our clinical arm in the United States and drive a new level of real-world evidence related to the efficacy of medical cannabis treatment, we are proud to have a solid financial foundation to drive a new level of insights to uncover the place that medical cannabis has in the traditional healthcare market."

CB2 Insights works to help mainstream cannabis into traditional healthcare through objective, real-world evidence driven from its wholly-owned clinical division. With more than 300,000 patient interactions to-date, the company is able to apply standard data collection protocols and track the efficacy of cannabis treatments in a way currently not available within the cannabis industry today. The Company owns and operates the largest and longest-running, multi-jurisdictional medical cannabis evaluation and education centers serving 12 states across the US. The Company has an aggressive medical cannabis clinic consolidation strategy and anticipates further announcements in this regard in the coming quarters.

Mr. Sekar continued: "As the market turns its focus to investments in ancillary cannabis services, we are committed to our growth strategies across the US and assessing international markets. In addition, we are focused on the development of new predictive analytics tools that the industry urgently needs to bring about a greater maturation of insights to producers, retailers, clinicians, patients, consumers, educational institutions and regulatory bodies. I sincerely appreciate our international team for their dedication and outstanding execution that has helped CB2 Insights reach this milestone."

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and clinical service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry. To date, the Company has collected data from more than 300,000 patient interactions.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the opportunity to provide services and software to the U.S. cannabis industry.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

For Investor Inquiries:

For Media Inquiries:

