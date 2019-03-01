Recognized for its Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution and as Best Cybersecurity Company

Code42,the leader in next-gen data loss protection, today announced it won two 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In the product category, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection was named a Gold Winner for Data Leakage Prevention (DLP). In the company category, Code42 was named a Silver Winner for Best Cybersecurity Company.

The 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of more than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized among so many other companies setting new standards for data security," said Joe Payne, Code42's president and CEO. "Companies are fed up trying to manage legacy DLP the countless policies, productivity roadblocks and painful deployments that fail to stop data breaches. Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection avoids these pitfalls and gives our customers a new take on securing data across endpoints and the cloud. There's no policies, no blocking and no costly implementations."

Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection enables security teams to more quickly and easily protect their endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak, misuse and theft. Unlike traditional DLP, Code42's cloud-native solution works without requiring the strict prevention policies that can block employee productivity. Instead, the solution paves the way for innovation and collaboration by providing visibility to every version of every file. Backed by this file focus, the solution quickly alerts security teams to where data lives and moves, when it leaves their organization, and who has access to it. This approach allows them to monitor, detect and respond to suspicious file activity in near real-time.

The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution also was recently named a Gold Winner in the 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company's website.

