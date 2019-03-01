BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the March Issue of the Europe Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, Mar. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media, the innovative Norfolk-based digital media firm, had published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

AXA Group features in this month's edition of Business Chief. The company's Global Program Director for Move to the Cloud, Ash Shah, discusses how the firm is undergoing its digital transformation journey with Olivia Minnock. Ultimately, AXA aims to become a customer-driven, technology-led organisation.

The CEO of Belgium's BICS, Daniel Kurgan, tells Sophie Chapman about global customer trends and the operations the company has underway to meet new demand. The business is embracing digitisation by extending its offerings and preparing for new technologies, such as 5G.

Within the March edition of the magazine you can find exclusive interviews with AirMalta, Croda, Emmerson PLC, Hapimag, IBS Software, Siemens, Travelex, and Uniper. Each company tells Business Chief about transformation within their respective industries.

This month, Business Chief looks at Frankfurt as its city focus. The city is the largest financial sector in the Eurozone, and is home to Germany's tallest buildings, largest airport, and biggest inner-city forest.

The smartest cities on the continent are revealed in the March edition - from Oslo to London, these metropolises have updated their infrastructure and focused on sustainability.

The issue can be read here.

