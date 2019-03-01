Garrett Turbo Technology Boosts 5 of 7 Nominees Seeking Car of the Year Honor at Geneva International Motorshow

Technologies span gas and diesel engines with 9 different applications

ROLLE, Switzerland, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider into the automotive industry, has a lot to celebrate already as a key contributor of turbo solutions for five of the seven nominees for the prestigious Car of the Year 2019 award (COTY) recognizing the most outstanding new car to go on sale in the past 12 months in Europe.

Garrett turbo solutions help improve powertrain performance and fuel economy and help reduce emissions. Garrett technologies continue to support traditional diesel applications which are still in demand for their exceptional torque as well as fuel economy and low CO 2 emissions as well as the growing segment of gasoline engines turning to turbocharging as an enabler of greater performance and environmental compliance. This year, Garrett technology can be found on the Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Focus, Kia Ceed, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and Peugeot 508 nominees.

Here is a quick look at the technology Garrett provides.

PSA Citroën C5 Aircross and Peugeot 508

1.2L Gasoline Turbo: Garrett's third generation gas turbo has optimized aerodynamics featuring a mixed-flow turbine wheel and high-efficiency bearings for optimum steady-state efficiency and transient performance for the new generation of engines featuring gasoline particulate filters. It's stainless steel housings are suited for higher temperatures to help enable Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) compliance for fuel economy and CO 2 and pollutant emissions. This application uses an updated wastegate design and electric actuation to set a benchmark for turbo control, noise suppression (-10dB) and durability.

PSA Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 508; and Ford Focus

1.5L Diesel : Garrett's industry changing variable geometry design for turbodiesels is at the heart of this revolutionary variable nozzle turbine (VNT) application. It features Garrett's optimized aerodynamic package covering both the turbine and compressor wheels and a high efficiency bearing system resulting in a new standard for fuel economy and reduced CO 2 emissions. It features electric actuation for outstanding turbo control and fast transient response. Co-developed for Groupe PSA and Ford, this benchmark application is uniquely calibrated to meet the specific operating parameters of each individual engine.

Kia Ceed

1.0L Gasoline : This initial application takes advantage of Garrett's proven wastegate gas turbo technology paired with a downsized engine to deliver a no-compromise solution for increasing fuel economy, reducing emissions and elevating engine performance. This entry-level turbo architecture enables outstanding value, reliability and plenty of technical runway for enhancing future application generations to keep pace with more stringent emission regulations.

1.6L Diesel : Garrett's state-of-the-art sixth generation variable geometry turbo for diesel engines has new aerodynamics and an efficient bearing system providing best-in-class fuel economy and CO 2 emissions, and increased low-end torque for enhanced driving pleasure. It also enables greater exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), a key element to further reduce NO x pollutants during all driving conditions.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

1.3L Gasoline : Garrett's wastegate turbo design for this application is aimed squarely at enhancing robustness for high volume four-cylinder engines featuring stainless steel turbine housings capable of handling higher temperatures to tackle the challenges of new emissions regulations (WLTP/RDE). High efficiency aerodynamics and an upgraded bearing system elevate low-end torque and fuel economy. The application uses electric actuation for better control and response.

2.0L Diesel : Garrett's sixth generation variable geometry turbodiesel architecture has its latest aerodynamic design and a super-efficient bearing system providing fuel economy and CO 2 emissions improvement while also enabling greater exhaust gas recirculation efforts to reduce NO x pollutants. This turbo improves low-end torque an additional 20Nm leading to better acceleration. It can also withstand higher exhaust gas temperatures leading to a smaller sized turbo with better responsiveness and fuel economy - it is the industry's most compact turbo for a 2.0L engine of its kind.

Spokesperson Quotes

"It is a great responsibility and challenge we accept every day to deliver outstanding technology and service to our customers all over the world so that they may be in positions such as these to be recognized by the industry in a meaningful way. Our employees understand the opportunity we have to serve the unmet needs of the industry in unique ways, and we reap that reward with every turbo we produce."

"While we've been doing turbo solutions for more than 65 years, there is still plenty of runway ahead for improving the internal combustion engine and the turbos which support it. We have new technologies ready for our customers for gas, diesel, hybrid electrics and hydrogen fuel cells that we are confident will make us part of the COTY celebration for many more years to come."

- Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett COTY History

As a leading turbo technology provider for more than 65 years, Garrett works with nearly every global auto maker and several domestic manufacturers in high growth regions around the world. Garrett has partnered with many past award winners including the COTY 2018 winner Volvo XC40 and the 2017 winning Peugeot 3008. Now in its 56th edition, the COTY award is judged by a panel senior motoring journalists across Europe consisting of 60 members representing 23 European countries.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett (www.garrettmotion.com) is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, and more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more news and information on Garrett, please visit www.garrettmotion.com/news.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705504/Garrett_Advancing_Motion_Logo.jpg