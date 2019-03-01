sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00260
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 260

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00135
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		135

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00122
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 122

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name BOB MACDONALD

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0063
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		63

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0096
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		96

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00121
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 121

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2014-16 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00121
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		121

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2019-03-01
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

