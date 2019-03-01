Hugh Jackman Becomes Ambassador for R.M.Williams' Iconic Boots

LONDON, March. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh Jackman has been announced as an ambassador for R.M.Williams' boots, which will see him become the face for the iconic brand's newest campaign.

Announcing his new role in-front of R.M.Williams' 300 staff at the brand's Australian workshop in Adelaide, Hugh was introduced as the Craftsman ambassador, becoming the spokesperson for the boots that have been handcrafted since 1932, before being shown the ropes in the boot room and having a hand in handcrafting a pair of Craftsman boots.

The relationship will see Hugh take the lead in the brand's new global campaign, Undeniable Character, set to launch in the coming months, and play a pivotal role in taking the iconic R.M.Williams Craftsman boots to new global audiences.

When asked about his latest role, Jackman said, "R.M.'s have been a part of my life across the entire journey, from my early stage days to where I am today. It's an honour to be a part of the R.M.Williams family and to wear the brand's iconic craftsman boot for the Undeniable Character campaign."

R.M.Williams' Undeniable Character campaign will bring to life the enduring quality of R.M.Williams through the stories of the boots and their wearers. Someone with Undeniable Character has grit, tenacity, determination and a pioneering spirit just like R.M. himself and Hugh Jackman.

R.M.Williams' Chief Marketing Officer, Mat Hayward added, "Undeniable Character goes to the heart of the R.M.Williams brand - the grit, the hard work and the tenacity that went in to creating the best boots in the world - the Craftsman range. For us, Hugh is the perfect embodiment of Undeniable Character and what it means as a brand, and we're thrilled to share that story with the world."

The Undeniable Character campaign launches this April. For further information, visit www.rmwilliams.com.

ABOUT R.M. WILLIAMS

R.M. Williams was established in 1932 in outback Australia. It has developed a world-renowned reputation for its high-quality handcrafted footwear and apparel. An icon in Australia, the brand has a growing international following and is sold in more than 15 countries around the world.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829234/Hugh_Jackman_RM_Williams.jpg)

(Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829240/Hugh_Jackman_RM_Williams.mp4)