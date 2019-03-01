The "Europe Cartilage Repair Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Cartilage Repair Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

If cartilage damage remains untreated, it is expected to lead to knee replacement surgery. Knee osteoarthritis is among the most common diseases, due to factors such as aging and obesity. This further enhances the demand for Cartilage repair surgery as Cartilage tissues ability to repair itself is very limited, as there are no blood vessels, and bleeding is vital in healing.

The tissue prevents friction between the bones, by absorbing shock in the joints. When damage is caused in the cartilage, it restricts the regular movement of the knee, causing immense pain. It generally occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee.

Moreover, this growth is further supported by the constant technological advancements in the region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Cartilage Repair Market, by Modality

1.4.2 Europe Cartilage Repair Market, by Treatment Type

1.4.3 Europe Cartilage Repair Market, by Application

1.4.1 Europe Cartilage Repair Market, by Site Outlook

1.4.2 Europe Cartilage Repair Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Cartilage Repair Market by Modality

3.1.1 Europe Cell-Based Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Non-Cell-Based Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Cartilage Repair Market by Treatment Type

4.1.1 Europe Intrinsic Repair Stimulus Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Palliative Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Cartilage Repair Market by Application

5.1.1 Europe Fibrocartilage Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Hyaline Cartilage Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Cartilage Repair Market by Site Outlook

6.1.1 Europe Knee Cartilage Repair Market by Country

6.1.2 Europe Other Site Outlook Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Cartilage Repair Market by Country

7.1 Germany Cartilage Repair Market

7.2 UK Cartilage Repair Market

7.3 France Cartilage Repair Market

7.4 Russia Cartilage Repair Market

7.5 Spain Cartilage Repair Market

7.6 Italy Cartilage Repair Market

7.7 Rest of Europe Cartilage Repair Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2 Smith Nephew PLC

8.3 Stryker Corporation

8.4 Johnsons Johnsons

8.5 Vericel Corporation

8.6 Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

8.7 Collagen Solutions PLC

8.8 Arthrex Inc.

8.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8.10 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

