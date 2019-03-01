The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Greek Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Governance, Risk and Compliance The Greek Insurance Industry" is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Greece. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country.

The Department of Private Insurance Supervision (DOPIS) is the regulatory authority responsible for the supervision and control of the industry. The DOPIS is a part of Bank of Greece and was established under the supervision of the Bank of Greece. The Greek insurance industry is regulated by Law No. 4364, that came into effect on February 5, 2016, the Insurance law 2016, and its subsidiary legislation, which provide rules and regulations for both insurers and insurance intermediaries. The legislations are influenced by the insurance regulatory framework of the EU.

The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The Greek insurance industry is regulated by the Department of Private Insurance Supervision, under the supervision of the Bank of Greece.

The Greek government permits up to 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted. However, composite reinsurance is permitted.

Motor third-party liability insurance and aviation liability insurance are compulsory.

Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted in the Greek insurance industry.

Scope

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Greece.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and Regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Greece.

Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is this Report About?

2.2 Definitions

2. GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.1 Life insurance

2.2 Property insurance

2.3 Motor insurance

2.4 Liability insurance

2.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Workmen's compensation insurance

2.4.2 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.3 Air carriers and aircraft operators insurance

2.4.4 Professional indemnity insurance for alternative investment fund managers

2.4.5 Liability for ships with respect to oil pollution

2.4.6 Liability insurance against the transport of hazardous and noxious substances by sea

2.4.7 Professional indemnity for insurance intermediaries

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.5.1 International Association of Insurance Supervisors

2.5.2 European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority

2.5.3 Federation of European Risk Management Associations

2.5.4 Department of Private Insurance Supervision

2.5.5 Greek Association of Insurance Companies

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 Intermediaries

2.6.3 Market practices

2.6.4 Fines and Penalties

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.7.1 Type of insurance organization

2.7.2 Establishing a local company

2.7.3 Foreign ownership

2.7.4 Types of license

2.7.5 Capital requirements

2.7.6 Solvency margin

2.7.7 Reserve requirements

2.7.8 Investment regulations

2.7.9 Statutory return requirements

2.7.10 Fee structure

2.8 Taxation

2.8.1 Insurance premium or policy taxation

2.8.2 Withholding taxes on premium paid overseas

2.8.3 Corporate tax

2.8.4 VAT

2.8.5 Captives

2.9 Legal System

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Access to court

2.9.3 Alternative dispute resolution

3. APPENDIX

