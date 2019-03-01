Findit, Inc.: Barb St. Amant of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty Adds Real Estate Listings to Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation highlights Atlanta Realtor Barb St. Amant of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty and explains the strategy behind Real Estate Listing Marketing Campaigns in Findit.

Barb St. Amant, a leading real estate agent in Atlanta and member of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty has placed two real estate listings in Findit in the past week with the strategy of driving more traffic to the real estate listings without displaying other agents and other homes for sale in the same listing as popular real estate sites such as Zillow and Trulia do.

When real estate websites such as Zillow and Trulia pull in the real estate listing that is for sale, the individual listing will have the listing agent's contact information but also include up to four other agents and their contact information as well. Moreover, as potential homebuyers browse homes for sale on Zillow and Trulia when viewing a specific listing, it is very easy to click away onto other listings for sale in the immediate area because they are displayed either on a map or in a feed within the same listing.

Real estate listings on Findit only include the information that the real estate agent wants to include and the only contact information on the real estate listing is the listing agent's information. Individual real estate listings on Findit do not display nearby properties or other agents.

Barb St. Amant received the assistance of Findit's marketing department for these two real estate listing campaigns. The goal of each campaign was to: increase organic search results in search engines for the real estate listing itself through video production, Findit Real Estate listings, status updates and more as well as heighten awareness of the listing being available for sale to potential homebuyers that might not yet have an agent helping them with their home search.

The first listing is 9661 Huntcliff Trace Sandy Springs Georgia 30350 and can be viewed at findit.com/9661-huntcliff-trace-sandy-springs-georgia-30350/. The address of this property is the Vanity URL in Findit, which is a unique phrase that is an extension of Findit.com that helps improve indexing in Findit and outside search engines. Each URL only exists once in Findit and can be renewed on an annual basis. 9661 Huntcliff Trace's real estate listing on Findit can be viewed at findit.com/property/181/sandy-springs/4575-peacthree-dunwoody-road.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqbjUh2MMYI

Findit produced the video for this listing and published it on Youtube and in Findit

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "The Real Estate Market is a very competitive space. You have real estate sites that homebuyers use to browse various listings and when viewing a specific property, they can easily get distracted or side-tracked by other listings for sale or other agent profiles that are placed within the listing they are viewing. With Findit, real estate agents get to control the content that they want seen, shared, and indexed and provide potential home buyers with relevant listing information that does not also include other listings and other agents. This also gives agents a competitive edge against other agents when they go on listing appointments when they explain the benefits of listing a property in Findit in addition to FMLS or MLS services."

The second listing, 4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Sandy Springs Georgia 30342 also had a Findit Page set up and can be viewed at findit.com/4575-peachtree-dunwoody-rd-sandy-springs-ga-30342. The address of this property is also Findit Vanity URL. Each Findit Page includes a profile photo, a banner image, an about section for the property, a website section which links back to Barb St. Amant's agent portal and contact information for Barb St. Amant. 4575 Peachtree Dunwoody Road's real estate listing on Findit can be viewed at findit.com/property/181/sandy-springs/4575-peacthree-dunwoody-road.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrTbMQt-zc

A video was produced for this listing and published on Youtube and in Findit

Additionally, photo galleries were set up within Findit and within the Real Estate Listings and were titled and captioned with the address and Barb St. Amant's contact information. These photos index in search engines and when the search performed in Google, Yahoo, or Bing matches the title of the photo, the photos will typically display on the first page.

Content on Findit can be crawled and indexed by outside search engines, but also shared by anyone on Findit, member or non member, to other social networking sites. Since the real estate listings went live as well as the status updates created, Barb St. Amant has already received numerous shares to other social networking sites from the real estate listing as well as the status updates.

About Barb St. Amant

Barb St. Amant became a real estate agent more than 14 years ago and quickly distinguished herself as one of the top agents in North Atlanta. Her success has come from hard work, dedication to her clients and an in-depth knowledge of the real estate market.

Patient, persistent and thorough, Barb will always go the extra mile. A former oncology nurse for over 20 years at Emory, Barb has a passion for helping people. Her motto continues to be, 'do what you love, love what you do!'

Whether up-sizing, downsizing or somewhere in between, let Barb guide you to a stress-free, successful transaction, while having some fun along the way!

Barb enjoys working with buyer and seller clients throughout Metro Atlanta, specializing in Buckhead, Chastain Park, Sandy Springs, East Cobb and Smyrna, but you'll find her just about anywhere her clients need to go!

An Atlanta resident for more than 40 years, Barb and her husband, Bill, are the proud parents of grown twin sons, one in California and the other in Atlanta.

Memberships:

Life Member, Atlanta REALTORS® Top Producers

Member, Atlanta REALTORS®

Member, Georgia Association of REALTORS®

Member, National Association of REALTORS®

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

