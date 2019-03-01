The "Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Diabetes is a major health condition that is rapidly growing among the world population; therefore, the adoption of smart insulin pens is vital for a safe and effective administration of insulin to people suffering from Diabetes. The other benefit of the device is that, it can be easily used by people with visual or motor skills impairments, which adds to the market growth.

Insulin pens have gained popularity in recent years. Smart insulin pens are used in delivering insulin externally, and as a result, offering better diabetes management system.

The major factors behind boosting the growth of the market include growing diabetic population, lower cost of insulin pumps, and painless injections. The demand is due to rapidly rising number of diabetic patients, and cost-effectiveness of the smart insulin pens.

In addition, the simple functioning and accurate delivery of appropriate dosing adds to the demand. Nevertheless, some limitations prevail that limit the market growth, such as such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, therefore, leading more number of injections.

Additionally, demand for personalized or patient centric devices and need for limiting needle stick injury are the factors that add to the market expansion during the forecast period.

The blood sugar control is the most challenging aspect nevertheless and security concern is still a restraining factor for the market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market, by Usability

1.4.3 Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market, by End User

1.4.4 Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by Product

3.1.1 Europe Second Generation Pens Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe First Generation Pens Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by Usability

4.1.1 Europe Prefilled Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Reusable Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by End User

5.1.1 Europe Hospitals Clinics Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe Other End User Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market by Country

6.1 Germany Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.2 UK Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.3 France Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.4 Russia Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.5 Spain Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.6 Italy Smart Insulin Pen Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Smart Insulin Pen Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Companion Medical Inc.

7.2 Digital Medics Ptd Ltd.

7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.5 Diamesco Co. Ltd.

7.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.7 Insulet Corporation

7.8 Bigfoot Biomedical

7.9 Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

7.10 Jiangsu Delfu medical Device Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qtr8gl/european_smart?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005420/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Diabetes Devices Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs