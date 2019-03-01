VP Pence to be Liberty University's 2019 Commencement Speaker

Accepts Invitation During Livestream Remarks from CPAC in Washington to 10,000 students at LU

LYNCHBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Today, Liberty University announced that Vice President Mike Pence has accepted an invitation to deliver the University's 2019 Commencement Address on Saturday, May 11.

The Vice President accepted the invitation while he was delivering his remarks to CPAC 2019 in Washington, which was live-streamed to over 10,000 Liberty University students at the Vines Center on campus. He acknowledged the thousands of students and said, "I'll see you in May!" The Vines Center erupted in approval after the acceptance from Mr. Pence.

"Considering what a hero Mike Pence is to Christians and conservatives everywhere, it was exciting to see such a tremendous reaction from over 10,000 Liberty University students when they learned from the Vice President himself via the CPAC livestream that he'll be our featured commencement speaker this year," said Liberty University President, Jerry Falwell, Jr. "It was an amazing moment, which will pale in comparison to their reaction when they see Vice President Pence in person on Saturday, May 11."

Vice President Pence's commencement address follows other recent commencement speakers, including President Donald Trump in 2017 and former President Jimmy Carter in 2018.

The remarks by Vice President Pence were part of a powerful day of conservative activism for thousands of students and local residents at Liberty University today, the first segment of which was livestreamed into CPAC 2019 in Washington and featured Donald Trump, Jr. The program later featured Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, actor Gary Sinise, and others.

For more information on the program, featured speakers, food services, and more, go to: https://www.liberty.edu/cpac

To view the livestream of today's events, go to Liberty University's Facebook page: @LibertyUniversity

Contacts

Mark Serrano

ProActive Communications

Work: 1 571-223-0042 Mobile: 1 703-727-4940

serrano@proactivecommunications.com

Links

https://www.liberty.edu/cpac

SOURCE: Liberty University

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537491/VP-Pence-to-be-Liberty-Universitys-2019-Commencement-Speaker