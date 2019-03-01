Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Transfer of 47,279 own B shares on 1 March 2019

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2019 at 19.10 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 47,279 own B shares on 1 March 2019



In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2019 transferred altogether 47,279 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2016-2018 and 2018 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 22 March 2016.



The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 32.2618, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2019. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 1,525,305.64.



After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 515,161.



Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on on 2 February 2016.









Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

