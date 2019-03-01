The "Portugal Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Portugal Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019", is among the latest country specific policy report that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Portugal to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Portugal both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Portugal

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Renewable Energy Guidelines

3.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

3.4 Green Growth Commitment 2030

3.5 Feed-in Tariffs

3.6 Renewable Energy Auctions

3.7 Emissions Trading System (ETS)

3.8 Carbon Capture and Storage

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Bibliography

4.4 Methodology

4.5 Coverage

