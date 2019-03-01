The "Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The prevalence of respiratory diseases has witnessed rapid growth, and the growing patient pool with respiratory diseases is expected to be a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth. Anesthesia devices are used during surgical procedures to control conditions such as pain, breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, and heart rate rhythm.

Growing cases of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rapid growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing population, growth in geriatric population, an increase in tobacco consumption are the factors that are driving the growth of anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

Additionally, innovations in the field of respiratory care devices and extended levels of governmental support in approving these devices adds to the market growth. Rapidly growing demand for therapeutic devices in home care settings and a significant increase in healthcare expenditures are other factors that offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Devices Market, by Type

1.4.2 Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Devices Market, by End User

1.4.3 Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Devices Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market by Type

3.1.1 Europe Respiratory Equipment Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Anesthesia Devices Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Respiratory Disposables Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Anesthesia Disposables Market by Country

3.1.5 Europe Respiratory Measurement Devices Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market by End User

4.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Clinics/Physician Offices Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Home Care Settings Market by Country

4.1.4 Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment in Other End User Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market by Country

5.1 Germany Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.2 UK Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.3 France Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.4 Russia Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.5 Spain Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.6 Italy Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

5.7 Rest of Europe Anesthesia Respiratory Equipment Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Medtronic PLC

6.2 Smith Medical

6.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

6.4 Getinge AB

6.5 Teleflex Inc.

6.6 Draegerwerk AG

6.7 Masimo

6.8 Resmed

6.9 OSI Systems

