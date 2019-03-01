The "Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Customized devices have the potential to deliver better results, as compared to pre-fabricated devices. The market for custom orthoses is rapidly growing due to changing customer preferences which is because of increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about medical services.

Growing trend of physical fitness in baby boomers has led to more number of hospital visits for muscle pain and other skeletal muscular problems.

Orthotics is a field dealing with design and construction of orthoses, an external support that modifies, controls or immobilizes movements. Orthoses assist in correcting muscle and joint by restricting and aligning bones. Orthopedic orthoses are generally prescribed in instances of deformity caused due to accidents, trauma, osteoarthritis, birth defects or sports injury.

Orthoses could be prefabricated or customized to fit custom requirements. Orthoses devices are generally made of plastic or graphite, due to flexibility offered by these materials, and at the same time restricting abnormal movements.

Neoprene is also popular in soft braces as it provides comfort and also has easy applications. Technological advances such as computer assisted design (CAD) and 3D printing have contributed to the growth of the personalized orthoses.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Type

1.4.2 Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Manufacturing Type

1.4.3 Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Anatomical Region

1.4.4 Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Type

3.1.1 Europe Dynamic Orthotic Manufacturings Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Static Orthotic Manufacturings Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Other Orthotic Manufacturings Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Manufacturing Type

4.1.1 Europe Custom-Fabricated Orthotic Devices Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Prefabricated Orthotic Devices Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Custom-fitted Orthotic Devices Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Anatomical Region

5.1.1 Europe Lower Limb Orthotic Devices Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Upper Limb Orthotic Devices Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe Spinal Orthotic Devices Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Country

6.1 Germany Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.2 UK Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.3 France Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.4 Russia Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.5 Spain Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.6 Italy Orthopedic Orthotics Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Orthopedic Orthotics Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 DJO Global Inc.

7.2 Ottobock

7.3 Orthofix Medical

7.4 Ossur

7.5 DeRoyal Industries

7.6 Medi GmbH Co. KG

7.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7.8 Nakamura Brace Co. Ltd.

7.9 Thuasne S.A.

7.10 Fillauer Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xpxkvt/the_2019?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005457/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices