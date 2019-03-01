The "Europe Pneumonia Testing Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Pneumonia Testing Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Pneumonia is a complicated infection affecting lower respiratory tract with symptoms such as short breathing, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. In the case of pneumonia, the air sacs of lungs called as alveoli, get filled with fluid or pus, causing inflammation. The condition is mainly caused due to microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites and affecting people with weak immune system.

The case is quite common in children and older people. Based on WHO studies, pneumonia is one of the major causes of death among children and is estimated to affect approximately 1.2 million children under the age of five years, on an annual basis. As per WHO, 95% of all pneumococcal episodes occur in children in the developing countries.

The demand for pain management drugs in the recent years is on the rise. POC testing is a revolutionary technology, which is now an ideal technique that is used in detecting pneumonia. The POC test can be carried out from the comfort of one's home to bedside diagnosis in hospitals. Growing popularity for POC tests within the healthcare sector is expected to add the market attractiveness during the forecast period.

