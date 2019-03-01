The "Europe Surgical Equipment Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Surgical Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Growing cases of road accidents is expected to be a major factor influencing the market growth. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel, nearly 2.35 million people are injured every year due to road accidents. The introduction of electrosurgical instruments has contributed to the growth of surgical instruments market, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Surgical equipment are medical devices which are used in cutting, coagulating, desiccating, and fulgurating the body tissues in a surgical procedure. Additionally, growing trend for minimally invasive surgeries such as electrosurgery adds the market growth. Wound injury management is also commonly conducted with surgical sutures in cases of accidents. Thus, the demand for surgical equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Surgical Equipment Market, by Application

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Equipment Market, by Product

1.4.3 Europe Surgical Equipment Market, by Category

1.4.4 Europe Surgical Equipment Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Surgical Equipment Market by Application

3.1.1 Europe Neurosurgery Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Plastic Reconstructive Surgeries Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Laparoscopy Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Wound Closure Market by Country

3.1.5 Europe Urology Market by Country

3.1.6 Europe Obstetrics Gynecology Market by Country

3.1.7 Europe Thoracic Surgery Market by Country

3.1.8 Europe Microvascular Surgery Market by Country

3.1.9 Europe Cardiovascular Surgery Market by Country

3.1.10 Europe Orthopedic Surgery Market by Country

3.1.11 Europe Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Surgical Equipment Market by Product

4.1.1 Europe Surgical Sutures Staples Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Surgical Handheld Equipment Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Surgical Equipment Market by Category

5.1.1 Europe Reusable Surgical Equipment Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Disposable Surgical Equipment Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Surgical Equipment Market by Country

6.1 Germany Surgical Equipment Market

6.2 UK Surgical Equipment Market

6.3 France Surgical Equipment Market

6.4 Russia Surgical Equipment Market

6.5 Spain Surgical Equipment Market

6.6 Italy Surgical Equipment Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Surgical Equipment Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic Plc.

7.2 Cook Medical

7.3 Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. (Johnsons Johnsons)

7.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG.

7.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.7 Stryker Corporation

7.8 Novartis AG (Alcon Inc.)

7.9 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Aspen Surgical)

7.10 Smith Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

