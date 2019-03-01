GuardaLey Ltd., the leading data investigation company combating online piracy on peer to peer file sharing networks, has selected American Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMFL) to take over the USA operations through its Joint Venture formed at the beginning of February. American Films, Inc. will own 100% of this joint venture company.

"This is a significant opportunity for American Films, Inc. given our team's knowledge in the data and film industry, we bring great synergies previously unavailable to this territory and industry," said American Films CEO John Carty.

GuardaLey will provide American Films, Inc. its extensive collections of data and infrastructure. The Joint Venture will work with (all new) a strong setup of prestigious law firms across the nation to ensure that its clients will provide education to copyright infringers and assist rights holders with the management of their online content.

"The partnership with American Films will combine the resources of GuardaLey and American Films, to monitor peer-to-peer file sharing networks, search for illegally downloaded digital media files and provide the resources to enforce against repeat offenders," said Joint Venture manager Tom Murphy.

GuardaLey's extensive data and research tools will also be utilized in pioneering products for the marketing and research of the entertainment industry, but also to strengthen American Films current data pool.

About American Films, Inc.:

American Films Inc. is an emergent entertainment industry company focused on opportunities for equity investors. In an industry environment that is historically unfavorable to equity participation, American Films seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide necessary funding to appropriate projects while offering reasonable return on investment and mitigation of the significant business risks traditionally encountered. American Films identifies media products and talent receptive to alternative funding and fair treatment of equity investors, provides vehicles towards accomplishing mutual goals, and provides target-focused leadership incorporating an audit emphasis at all stages of project completion including financing, development, production, distribution, and royalty collection.

About GuardaLey Ltd.

GuardaLey, who in the past delivered data for the biggest BitTorrent lawsuits in US history (The Hurt Locker, The Expendables), just had its 10th anniversary in 2008. With its data centers in Germany they are able to scale up their capability to facilitate the expected content increase through the joint venture. Varios experts and courts have agreed that the data provided by GuardaLey is sufficient to allow Internet Providers to disclose personal data to movie studios.

Content providers benefit from GuardaLey's ability to provide data and technology to law firms all over the world. Self-funded and fully financed GuardaLey seeks to "take it to the next level" with the Joint Venture.

