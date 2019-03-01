Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on the opening of the market on March 5, 2019, the Company's common shares will commence trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The common shares will trade under the symbol "CVGR".

The Company also announces that effective February 27, 2019, it changed its name to "City View Green Holdings Inc." and consolidated its common shares on a 1 new for 1.25 old basis. The Company's outstanding options were also adjusted on the same basis (1 for 1.25) as the common shares, with the proportionate adjustments being made to exercise price. No fractional common shares were issued, and no cash was paid in lieu of fractional, post-consolidation common shares or options. The number of post-consolidation common shares received by shareholders was rounded to the nearest whole common share (less than one-half of a share being cancelled and more than one-half of a share being changed to one whole share). A letter of transmittal was mailed to all registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s). Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Computershare Investor Services Inc. Until surrendered, each certificate formerly representing common shares of the Company will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the consolidation. The CUSIP number of the Company's common shares is now 178718102 and its ISIN number of CA1787181025.

After its name change and share consolidation were effected, the Company then completed the purchase of 2590672 Ontario Inc. ("City View"), which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In exchange for all of the issued shares of City View, the Company issued a total of 150,595,112 post-consolidation shares to the former shareholders of City View. In addition, at closing all outstanding City View options were cancelled, and in consideration therefore, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,173,332 post-consolidation share purchase options to the former City View optionholders. For further details of this transaction, refer to the Company's news releases of: November 7 and December 17, 2018 and February 13, 2019.

In conjunction with the acquisition of City View, Tim Peterson was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Peterson has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Western Ontario. He has been a director of Augen Gold, Trelawney Mining, Northern Crown Capital, Inc. (a merchant banking firm), Process Capital, Nordex Explosives and Oxygen and Prescott Paper Products, as well as the Mississauga Hospital Foundation. Mr. Peterson is a former Ontario MPP (Mississauga South). Peterson is the brother of two prominent Liberal politicians: former Premier of Ontario David Peterson and former federal cabinet minister Jim Peterson.

City View has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail. It is our intention that City View Green will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. Budd Hutt is a retail focused Cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View's products. City View's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

Rob Fia, CEO of the Company, stated: "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of City View and our name change to City View Green Holdings Inc. We would like to thank our shareholders for their patience over the last year during this halt. Rest assured that our Company has been actively working on many opportunities to increase shareholder value during the listing process. Moving to the CSE market was strategic for our Company as we believe it gives us greater flexibility to pursue opportunities around the world in various jurisdictions where cannabis is increasingly becoming legal. Now that we've completed the acquisition of City View and the CSE listing, we will be focusing our efforts on finalizing, within the next short period of time, the assembly of what we believe will be one of the best management teams with an extensive contact base that will differentiate our company from the pack. We look forward to reporting back in the near future as we expand and execute our business plan."

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & Director

Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

