Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV) ("Highvista" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed John L. Burns as a director to fill one of the vacancies on the Board of Directors. The Board has also appointed Mr. Burns as the acting CEO of the Company.

Mr. Burns is a former senior partner of the national law firm of Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP where he was head of the National Corporate / Commercial Law Practice Group. John brings his considerable expertise, gained in over 35 years in the practice of corporate and commercial law in Canada for both private and public companies. John is currently Corporate Counsel to Prince Arthur Capital Corporation, a real estate investment company, and Corpfinance International Inc., a boutique investment bank. In 1992, in recognition of his significant volunteer work with community-based organizations, John was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada by the Governor General of Canada. John holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and an LLB from the University of Ottawa.

The current Board of the Company will now consists of Gerald P. McCarvill, G. Edmund King, Dr. Ruben Shiffman and John L. Burns.

"We are fortunate to have someone of John's caliber and experience step up to lead Highvista in the next phase of Highvista's development," said Dr. Ruben Shiffman. "We are at a critical moment and we need competent leadership to successfully implement our strategy ahead. John has a strong understanding of capital markets and the legal process required to restructure the company and move it forward. "

For further information, please contact:

Highvista Gold Inc.

John L. Burns, Acting Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 420-9129

Fax: (416) 504-4129

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Highvista Gold Inc.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.highvistagold.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43171