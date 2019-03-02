This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - An option ("Option") to purchase 187,500 common shares ("Common Shares") of Winston Capital Group Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Winston") has been granted to Michael White. The Option entitles Mr. White to acquire up to 187,500 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and expires on February 28, 2029.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. White owned 700,000 Common Shares. Mr. White now owns 700,000 Common Shares, representing 9.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and the Option to acquire 187,500 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of the entire Option held by Mr. White, he will own 887,500 Common Shares representing 10.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Option was granted to Mr. White as part of the compensation program of the Corporation.

Winston is located at 1600, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1.

A report respecting this acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing on the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Bruce Bent, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Issuer at (905) 567-3431 or via email bbent@msw.on.ca.

