Ankr Network Announced Primary Listing Partnership with BitMax.io (BTMX.com)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Ankr Network, a disruptive cloud computing platform, has announced a primary listing partnership with BitMax.io (BTMX.com), the world's first 3rd-generation crypto-to-crypto exchange. BitMax.io's vision of empowering the blockchain community by providing users with a resilient and efficient liquidity platform aligns with Ankr's vision of carrying the utility of blockchain technology to mass scale. As Ankr Network gathers increased adoption, its network users and nodes will be benefited by BitMax .io from liquidity perspective.

What is Ankr Network?

Cloud computing has become the backbone of the modern web. Nearly every small or large website and application relies on cloud computing services to host their service, store their data, and direct their user traffic.

Cloud computing umbrellas a large menu of services. However, a few key provisions make up the largest portion of cloud computing demand: data storage, computational power, and content delivery. Presently, enormous centralized cloud operators like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft control the vast portion of the cloud market. Consequently, a few companies keep the internet online. Not only does this make our data, which is primarily stored in a few centralized silos, extremely vulnerable to breaches, but the web itself becomes vulnerable as large portions of it can be brought offline by a system failure at just one company.

Such events are not theoretical as system failures at cloud operators have occurred in the past. In 2017, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is Amazon's cloud computing division, went offline and, with it, more than 150,000 websites and applications, including major platforms like Reddit and FourSquare, became inaccessible. The consequences of this event highlight the problems associated with a centralized backbone for the entire web.

Ankr Network aims to deliver a feasible solution that can effectively decentralize the cloud resources while also lowering the cost of acquiring those resources. Ankr Network is creating a platform with which people and data centers across the world can allocate their excess resources to resource consumers. In return, resource providers are rewarded with tokens.

Ankr Network decentralizes cloud computing by allowing all excess computational resources to be available for purchase by those who need them. Thus, the entire world can become the backbone of the web while getting rewarded for it.

What is BitMax.io?

BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading exchange that provides a broad range of trading products and services to both retail and institutional clients across the globe. Founded by a group of Wall Street veterans, BitMax.io builds its innovative platform on the core values of transparency, efficiency and reliability in order to deliver high-quality client services and trading experiences.

BitMax.io launched the industry's first combined model of transaction-mining and reverse-mining. The platform users receive native BTMX tokens for trading transaction mining-eligible cryptocurrency pairs on the platform. Moreover, users can get rebates and return to the platform the equivalent value of BTMX tokens by executing maker trades, which is called reverse-mining. This unique trading model was developed based off the liquidity provision program from traditional finance exchanges. With this revolutionary trading mechanism, BitMax.io's founders leveraged their Wall Street experience and ushered in the new generation of crypto-trading exchange industry with professional standard beyond those traditional ones and the transaction-mining-only exchanges.

With its client-centric strategy and commitment to listing only high-quality projects, BitMax.io has rapidly expanded its global client base to over 100,000 registered users and 35,000 active community members. Within just two months, BitMax.io has completed successful primary listings of five reputable projects including Lambda, LTO Network, QuickX Protocol and COVA, with several more highly anticipated projects like Ankr Network in pipeline. As part of the listing partnership, BitMax.io collaborated with those listing partners and supported them with well-structured client acquisition and marketing campaigns. For those listing projects, co-branding efforts by BitMax.io not only generated positive brand exposure for them, but also boosted community engagement.

The Value of this Strategic Partnership

Ankr Network is building out its platform with an innovative approach to improving efficiency and security of cloud computing based on blockchain framework. This is very much in alignment with core value of BitMax.io around efficiency, resilience and continuing product innovation. Furthermore, with its token utility model and the need for user expansion, it is important for Ankr Network to partner with strong exchange like BitMax.io with robust liquidity and top-quality client services. This strategic partnership will definitely support Ankr Network in their eco-development and delivery of their future plan.

