In reviewing our 15 leading indicators to determine the dominant market trend, which we do once per month for key asset classes (RUT, GOLD, EEM), we found an important trend in the bond market. It continues to support our belief that the End Of 40-Year Bull Market In Bonds is there, although a confirmation is not in yet. By far the most important trend, or lack thereof, is visible in the bond market. 20 year Treasuries (TLT ETF) makes our point. We said two months ago that 20 Year Treasuries is the Most Scary Chart of 2019. It has not changed, on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...