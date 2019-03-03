Vienna Airport: Vienna Airport Group (Flughafen Wien Group) reported figures for the financial year 2018. Revenues increased by 6.2 % to euro 799.7 mn, net profit by 19.7 % to Euro 151.9 mn. Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board, commented: "The passenger record in 2018 served as the basis for the rise of about 20% in the net profit for the period to Euro 151.9 mn. For this reason, we will propose to the Annual General Meeting that an increased dividend of Euro 0.89 per share, up 30.9% year-on-year, should be distributed. Prospects for 2019 continue to be good. We expect further growth in earnings and passenger volume. The successful reduction in net debt in recent years (down from about Euro 700 mn to Euro 143 mn at present) enables us to launch an investment drive. The ...

