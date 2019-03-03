Wienerberger: The building materials group Wienerberger reported figures. In 2018, the Group increased its revenues by 6% to Euro 3,305.1 mn. Like-for-like (LFL) EBITDA (adjusted for effects from consolidation, sale of non-strategic and non-operating assets, FX and structural adjustments) rose by 15% to Euro 469.3 mn. Wienerberger grew its net profit by 8% to Euro 133.5 mn. The company will propose to the Annual General Assembly that the dividend be increased by almost 70% from the previous year's level to Euro 0.50 per share. CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Our strong growth in 2018 reflects the continuous and sustainable implementation of our corporate strategy: It was driven by, firstly, the strengthening of our market positions and organic growth with innovative product solutions, secondly, ...

