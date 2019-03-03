If any cryptocurrency beats all records on great news in 2019 it must be Ripple's XRP (XRP), likely followed by TRON. Interestingly, though, it seems that the quality and meaningfulness of the news only improves, and that's a characteristic not any other cryptocurrency has! We review a number of recent news items that classify as "news that really matters'. The number of confirmations suggesting that our XRP forecast of 20 USD is underway, that XRP will become the largest crypto during the next bull run and in doing so will qualify as the n°1 blockchain investment of 2020 keeps on growing. Let's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...