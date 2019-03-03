RMC Media: Eric Leduc Florida Serves as New Entrepreneur and Fitness Coach

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2019 / Eric Leduc Florida is one man who believes in mentoring. In his view, if you are a successful individual, it makes a lot of sense to give back to the community. This philosophy has served him well and this is why he is a successful and influential person in Milverton, Ontario (where he was born) and Florida, where he resides now.

Early Life

Eric Leduc was born on March 31, 1992 in Milverton, Ontario. His parents are Ken and Martha Leduc. Eric started out as an emergency medical technician and he attended Fanshawe College where he got a degree in Business and Marketing. Eric Leduc took up ice hockey and had a successful career in this sport. He played for the Huron Perth AAA Lakers and a number of Minor hockey clubs n Milverton, Ontario. Leduc made over 400 appearances as a hockey player before he left the world of ice hockey for the business world.

Eric Leduc as an Entrepreneur

It is clear that Eric Leduc has put his degree in Business and Marketing to god use. He runs a thriving business and you can consider him a successful businessperson. As an entrepreneur, Leduc believes in innovation and flexibility. He is always looking for new ways to excel in his business and he tries to take advantage of new technology to make his business grow. Clearly, Eric Leduc is doing the right thing and this is why he has continued to record wonderful achievements in the challenging but highly rewarding world of business.

Eric Leduc as a Mentor

Eric Leduc has benefited from mentors in his much younger days and this is why he is committed to mentoring other people. Leduc believes that success in business or in sports should not be restricted to the successful individual. This is because the successful businessperson or the successful sports man is part of a wider community. For this reason, if you have achieved success in sports or business, the right move is to serve as a role model to other people who are looking up to you. This is why Eric Leduc always finds time to serve as a mentor in his community.

Eric Leduc as a Fitness Coach

If you are looking for information on Eric Leduc Florida coach, you will definitely get plenty of authentic information on this topic. This is because Eric Leduc is popular as a fitness coach. As a fitness coach, Leduc practices what he preaches. He stays in shape by eating a healthy diet, taking long walks and visiting the gym very often.

Eric Leduc's Milverton Hockey Academy

Leduc runs a hockey academy in Florida. He set up the Milverton hockey academy to promote the sport that gave him so much success in is much younger days. The aim of this academy is to train young people who want to take up this sport and encourage them to become successful in future.

Final Word

Eric Leduc is a typical example of a young and successful entrepreneur who believes in doing the right thing. He is a successful entrepreneur and a mentor as well. Mentoring is his own way of giving back to the society and this is something other people should emulate.

